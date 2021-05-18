Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Video Shows Methacton Lacrosse Coach Punching North Penn Player During Game

Cecilia Levine
Video shows a Methacton varsity lacrosse coach punching a North Penn player.
A video of a Friday night lacrosse game shows a Methacton High School coach punching a North Penn High School player.

Methacton was down by two points during last Friday night's varsity game when North Penn player number 9 forced a Methacton player out of bounds, the video shows.

Moments later, North Penn athlete number 1 walks into the sidelines and a coach with his left arm in a sling punches him in his helmet.

Methacton Superintendent Dr. David Zerbe issued an apology printed in NorthPennNow, and maintained that the volunteer coach's behavior was unprofessional. It was unclear if that coach had been suspended. 

School officials did not identify the coach.

Click here for the full story from NorthPennNow.

