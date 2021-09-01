Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Tornadoes Rip Through Philadelphia Region

Nicole Acosta
Crews in Oxford, PA.
Crews in Oxford, PA. Photo Credit: COURTESY: John Botha

Tornados touched down in the Philadelphia region Wednesday evening, downing trees and destroying houses along the way.

As the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved in on the region many residents captured their surroundings on social media.

Twitter users captured the damage an apparent tornado left on a home and roads in Oxford.

Another Twitter user shared videos of downed trees and severe flooding in Horsham.

More users shared footage of tornados passing through Fort Washington, PA, and Burlington, NJ near the Burlington-Bristol Bridge.

Souderton PA:

As of 7 p.m., about 46,000 PPL Electric Utilities customers -- primarily in Central Pennsylvania -- were without power, PennLive reports.

Heavy rain continues to roll in, and has already prompted a series of water rescues across Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, and Montgomery counties.

Emergency authorities are urging everyone to stay off the road.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood warning will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. for Norristown, Pottstown, and King of Prussia, the NWS says.

**Have photos? Email nacosta@dailyvoice.com**

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

