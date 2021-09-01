Tornadoes Rip Through Philadelphia Region

Tornados touched down in the Philadelphia region Wednesday evening, downing trees and destroying houses along the way.

As the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved in on the region many residents captured their surroundings on social media.

Twitter users captured the damage an apparent tornado left on a home and roads in Oxford.

A friend of mine just sent me pictures right after an apparent tornado came through the Oxford, PA area. Damage from tornado in pictures below. Multiple trees and power lines down with roof pieces missing. #pawx #Tornado #nws #TORNADOWARNING #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/WFI4onoqfI — Evan Custance (@CustanceEvan) September 1, 2021

Tornado in Oxford PA.



My boy took this above Rt. 1



🙏



🌪️🌪️ Confirmed pic.twitter.com/a9QdfaRHaT — PhillyPsPicks (@PhillySprtsRich) September 1, 2021

Another Twitter user shared videos of downed trees and severe flooding in Horsham.

Wawa parking lot in Horsham PA. I have never seen so much “Unusual Flooding” in my life around here. Just made it home. There’s no way I’m driving anywhere else tonight. Hands down, the most white knuckle drive I have ever had pic.twitter.com/ixn0ShO0lW — Ray Leichner ⚡️⛈🌪 (@stormchaserray) September 2, 2021

More users shared footage of tornados passing through Fort Washington, PA, and Burlington, NJ near the Burlington-Bristol Bridge.

Filmed the Ft. Washington, PA tornado from the hotel bathroom!! pic.twitter.com/dqHMyEvis4 — Bob Cinicola (@BobInBstn) September 1, 2021

Souderton PA:

Jesse’s Barbecue an incredible BBQ place in Souderton, PA is underwater from flooding 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XapkoGxhaD — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) September 1, 2021

As of 7 p.m., about 46,000 PPL Electric Utilities customers -- primarily in Central Pennsylvania -- were without power, PennLive reports.

Heavy rain continues to roll in, and has already prompted a series of water rescues across Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, and Montgomery counties.

Emergency authorities are urging everyone to stay off the road.

8:00 PM UPDATE STRONG RAINS CONTINUE TO MOVE THROUGH THE AREA, WATER RESCUES CONTINUE TO COME IN ACROSS THE AREA FASTER... Posted by Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood warning will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. for Norristown, Pottstown, and King of Prussia, the NWS says.

Flash Flood Emergency continues for Norristown PA, Pottstown PA, King of Prussia PA until 10:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/YZWAuo963x — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 2, 2021

