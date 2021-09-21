Contact Us
This Pennsylvania Town Ranks Among Top 50 Places To Live In The U.S, Report Says

Nicole Acosta
The Barnes Arboretum at Saint Joseph’s University
The Barnes Arboretum at Saint Joseph’s University Photo Credit: Wikimedia user Daderot

A Pennsylvania town has ranked among the 50 best places to live in the United States, according to a new report.

Lower Merion Township, located in Montgomery County, was ranked No. 37 in this year's list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S., curated by Money.com.

Located along the Pennsylvania Railroad’s old Main Line route, Lower Merion pays homage to its Welsh Quaker roots in the names of the villages that make up the township: Bryn Mawr, Gladwyne, and Bala Cynwyd.

Residents and visitors can explore art and history by walking the grounds of the historic Barnes House, traveling to the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia to view the art collection, or attending the Ardmore Rock 'N Ride, an all-day block party, the website says.

Lower Merion High School, which is the late Kobe Bryant’s alma mater, is considered one of the best in the state.

Bryn Mawr College, Rosemont College, and Haverford College (partly in Lower Merion) are also in the Philadelphia suburb.

The town has a population of 61,535 with a median household income of $135,694 and a median home price of $603,970, Money.com says.

Click here for the full list.

