'They Give Me Hope': PA Basketball Coach Awaiting Brain Surgery Inspired By Her Athletes

A Delaware County community is rallying for a high school basketball coach awaiting extensive brain surgery.

A GoFundMe for Morgan "Mo" Johnson, of Media, had raised upward of $2,000 in support of the $20,000 needed to support Johnson's lifelong struggle with epilepsy as of Friday afternoon.

Johnson's mother and campaign founder Teej Lee describes her daughter as someone who eats and breathes basketball, Mo transformed her passion into community service, donating her time to coaching youth teams locally.

That led her to become the first woman to coach a high school basketball team in Delaware County at Ridley High School in Folsom, Lee says.

Mo's devotion to her athletes is clear.

On Thursday, she posted a photo of her first group of freshmen, now seniors, to Facebook.

"I cherish every moment we had on and off the court," she wrote. "I’ve spent winters and summers with them. I’m so happy to see them smile and enjoy life even during these tough times. They give me hope and they keep me going! So proud of them! Love you boys to the moon and back!"

However, the severity of Johnson's epilepsy doesn't allow her to drive, work a steady job, or sustain her own home.

Lee hopes that the funds will allow her daughter to have the means to get an apartment and assist with medical bills.

"If you know Morgan, she has a beautiful heart and is well-deserving of this help," Lee says.

"Whatever you can do to help Morgan out, would definitely be a true blessing."

