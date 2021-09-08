Contact Us
Support Surges For Wife Of Bridgeport Man Who Died Saving Items In Flood

Nicole Acosta
Jack and Laura Caroluzzi
Jack and Laura Caroluzzi Photo Credit: Laura Sinnott Caroluzzi/FACEBOOK

Support is surging the wife of a 65-year-old man who died last week as the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused record amounts of flooding across southeastern Pennsylvania.

Jack Caroluzzi -- who was battling cancer -- attempted to save sentimental items from his home as it flooded. The items were that of his wife Laura's late father, GoFundMe organizer Jessica Jones wrote.

After losing her husband of 32 years, she was left with no cars and no home as water totaled their cars and flooded her basement and first floor, Jones added.

Laura's niece Kristina, was listed as a beneficiary for the funds which will be sent to Laura once they reach the fundraiser's desired goal of $10,000.

The GoFundMe raised over $4,300 as of Sept. 8. 

Click here to donate.

