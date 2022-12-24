Plane Struck By Lightning After Leaving Philadelphia Airport For Cancun: Report

A Cancun-bound Spirit Airlines plane was struck by lightning repeatedly after departure from Philadelphia International Airport on Friday, Dec. 23, the FAA tells Daily Voice

Flight 2214, an Airbus A321, took off just after 10 a.m. but returned an hour later, according to the FAA and FlightAware. The flight landed safely and the incident remains under investigation, the FAA said.

A Spirit Airlines spokesman tells The Post that the crew handled the situation "perfectly."

Click here for more from the Washington Post.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.