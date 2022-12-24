Contact Us
Breaking News: After The Storm: Bitter Cold For Christmas Eve, Xmas Day Before Big Change In Weather Pattern
Plane Struck By Lightning After Leaving Philadelphia Airport For Cancun: Report

Cecilia Levine
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines Photo Credit: Wikimedia user Tomás Del Coro

A Cancun-bound Spirit Airlines plane was struck by lightning repeatedly after departure from Philadelphia International Airport on Friday, Dec. 23, the FAA tells Daily Voice

Flight 2214, an Airbus A321, took off just after 10 a.m. but returned an hour later, according to the FAA and FlightAware. The flight landed safely and the incident remains under investigation, the FAA said.

A Spirit Airlines spokesman tells The Post that the crew handled the situation "perfectly."

Click here for more from the Washington Post.

