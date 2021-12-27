Pennsylvania Physician Revealed As 'The Bachelor' Contestant

Among nearly two dozen women revealed as contestants on the next season of "The Bachelor" is one from Pennsylvania.

Kira Mengistu, 32, of Philadelphia, will be competing for love on the next season of "The Bachelor," Cosmopolitan Magazine reports.

This season's lead is 28-year-old Clayton Echard, a medical sales representative, and former NFL player from Missouri who appeared on Michelle Young's season of "The Bachelorette."

Mengistu works as a physician at Penn Medicine, where she provides direct care to medically complex patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses including COVID-19, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She holds a medical degree from UNC-Chapel Hill, as well as a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania, according to her ABC bio.

Her bio says she is looking for someone who is mature, social, always willing to try new things, and appreciates the corny things in life.

Here are three things you may not have known about her:

She taught herself to write hieroglyphics as a child.

She loves nachos.

She has two cats, Olga and Oksana.

A New Jersey native is also vying for Echard's heart.

The 26th season of "The Bachelor" premieres Monday, Jan. 3 on ABC.

