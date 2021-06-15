Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Pennsylvania Makes Top 10 List Of 'Best States' To Live In, Report Says

Nicole Acosta
Philadelphia, PA
WalletHub has released its latest rankings of the best states to live in America.

Pennsylvania ranks among the top 10 states in the nation.

"WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals," wrote Adam McCann.

New Jersey was ranked the number one state this year.

Here are the other states that ranked among the top 10 in the nation:

  • 1. New Jersey
  • 2. Massachusetts
  • 3. New York
  • 4. Idaho
  • 5. Minnesota
  • 6. Wisconsin
  • 7. Utah
  • 8. New Hampshire
  • 9. Iowa
  • 10. Pennsylvania

Click here to see the fully ranked list of the best states to live in.

