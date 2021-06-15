Pennsylvania Makes Top 10 List Of 'Best States' To Live In, Report Says

WalletHub has released its latest rankings of the best states to live in America.

Pennsylvania ranks among the top 10 states in the nation.

"WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals," wrote Adam McCann.

New Jersey was ranked the number one state this year.

Here are the other states that ranked among the top 10 in the nation:

1. New Jersey

2. Massachusetts

3. New York

4. Idaho

5. Minnesota

6. Wisconsin

7. Utah

8. New Hampshire

9. Iowa

10. Pennsylvania

Click here to see the fully ranked list of the best states to live in.

