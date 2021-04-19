Pennsylvania Lottery Winner In Montgomery County Splits $136K Jackpot With Online Winner

A Pennsylvania lottery winner in Montgomery County split a Treasure Hunt jackpot worth $136,454 with an online lottery winner.

One of the tickets from the Friday, April 16 drawing were sold at Rockledge Tobacco Outlet on Huntingdon Pike in Rockledge.

The second ticket was sold online on the official Pennsylvania Lottery website.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 3-17-22-24-28.

Each winner will receive $68,227.

