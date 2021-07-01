Pennsylvania Education Officials Recommend Elementary Schools Reopen

Elementary schools in Pennsylvania have been given clearance to reopen for the second semester, state education officials announced Thursday morning.

This enforcement is restricted to elementary grade students, including targeted populations like those with disabilities and English learners, Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Noe Ortega said during a press conference.

Ortega emphasized that this decision is solely up to the school leaders.

“We know that schools leaders continue to be the ones in the best position to make decisions about in-person instruction," he said.

"So I want to emphasize that while these are not mandatory, it is up to school leaders to make a decision on whether or not local factors permit them to return elementary students to in-person instruction."

Schools may reopen as early as Jan. 25, he said.

