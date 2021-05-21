Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PA Woman Accused Of Shouting 'Bring Nancy Pelosi Out To Be Hanged' Arrested In NY

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Pauline Bauer.
Pauline Bauer. Photo Credit: US DOJ

A woman heard shouting at police to "Bring Nancy Pelosi out to be hanged" during the attack on the US Capitol Riot has been charged, according to the US Department of Justice.

She was arrested on Wednesday during a new round of arrests stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Pauline Bauer of Kane, Pennsylvania, was arrested with William Blauser Jr. of Ludlow, Pennsylvania, along with five residents from upstate New York on Wednesday.

The group was allegedly part of a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters who broke doors and windows, rushing past and pushing police officers out of their way.

Bauer is charged with:

  • Obstruction of Justice/Congress\Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any
  • Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority
  • Knowingly Engages in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Blauser is charged with:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Knowingly Engages in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Both Bauer and Blauser appeared during an online court hearing representing themselves and were released on bond.

