PA Payroll Manager Stole $154K From Non-Profit That Aids Newly Released Inmates, DA Says

Cecilia Levine
Angela Nadeau
Angela Nadeau Photo Credit: Montgomery County DA

A payroll manager from Montgomery County stole more than $154,000 from her employer -- a non-profit organization that helps recently released inmates with reentry and other services, authorities said Thursday.

Anglea Nadeau, 42, of Royersford, stole the funds from Upper Dublin Township-based organization "The Kintock Group" while employed under the name Angela Claussen, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Dublin Township Police Chief Francis Wheatley said.

Upper Dublin police launched an investigation on Dec. 16, 2020 after receiving a tip by Kintock managers, initially reporting a $12,000 theft by Nadeau, Wheatley and Steele said.

Nadeau was the organization's payroll manager at its Ft. Washington headquarters, located in Upper Dublin Township, police said.

An investigation found that the theft was much larger, totaling $154,535.68, Steele and Wheatley said.

Police found that between 2017 and 2020, Nadeau issued 88 unauthorized paychecks to former employees of The Kintock Group, however, she had changed the direct deposit information on the employee records so the unauthorized checks were deposited into a bank account that was in her name and for her own personal use, authorities said.

During this same time period, there were 1,626 debits on that bank account via debit/credit card transactions or through cash withdrawals at ATMs, authorities said.

Nadeau was charged with 185 felony counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, theft by failing to make required disposition of funds, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception forgery and identity theft, the DA's office said.

She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Patricia A. Zaffarano, who set bail at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m., June 4 before Judge Zaffarano.

