Overturned Truck Closes Pennsylvania Turnpike In Fort Washington

Nicole Acosta
An overturned truck closed a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Fort Washington Wednesday, Feb. 16, officials confirmed.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Clker-Free-Vector-Images

The 5 p.m. crash at mile-marker 337 closed all eastbound and westbound lanes, PA Turnpike officials said. It was not immediately known when the scene would be cleared.

The 5 p.m. crash at mile-marker 337 closed all eastbound and westbound lanes, PA Turnpike officials said. It was not immediately known when the scene would be cleared.

Helicopter footage obtained by 6abc shows a tanker truck on its side, spilling fuel onto the highway. 

Hazmat crews were also called to the scene, a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety confirmed to Daily Voice.

Injuries were unknown.

Officials were urging motorists trapped in the crash queue to dial *11 (star 11) and provide a dispatcher with a milepost location and vehicle description.

As of 10 p.m., a center barrier was removed, allowing stranded drivers to exit the turnpike.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

