NJ, PA Men Among 10 Arrested During Storm Of U.S. Capitol

Two men from New Jersey and Pennsylvania were among the 10 people arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, authorities said.

Leonard Guthrie, of Cape May, NJ, and Terry Brown, of Myerstown, PA, were both charged with unlawful entry in the attack, the U.S. Capitol police said.

A small group of President Trump's supporters gathered outside the Capitol around 9 a.m., hours before Congress was set to confirm that Joe Biden won the U.S. Presidential election.

That was interrupted by throngs of people marching, chanting and knocking down barriers.

Four people died as a result of the rampage, including one woman shot by Capitol police and three who suffered medical emergencies.

