Montgomery County Store Sells $1.2 Million Lotto Ticket

A Montgomery County grocery store made one lucky Pennsylvanian a millionaire this week, state officials say.

The Giant at 1201 Knapp Road in North Wales Borough sold a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket that matched all five balls drawn in the Jan. 1 drawing, earning the player $1,293,786 before taxes and fees, lottery officials said.

The grocery store will receive a $10,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket, they added.

The winner will not be identified until their prize is claimed and their ticket is validated. More than 22,500 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash players also won prizes in the Jan. 1 drawing, and all players are encouraged to double-check their tickets.

