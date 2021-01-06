Montgomery County Rolls Out First Vaccination Site

Montgomery County Community College was once a campus filled with bustling college students.

In light of the newest scientific discovery, however, the college has become a COVID-19 vaccination clinic -- the county's first.

The site opened at 9 a.m. Jan. 6 at the Health Sciences Center, in Blue Bell.

Due to nationwide limited availability of the vaccines, only a specific group of people will be allowed to get vaccinated before it is available to the general public, county officials said.

As per CDC requirements, the site is only allowed to vaccinate those who fall under the category, Phase 1A. These individuals are healthcare personnel and deemed to be at the highest risk for contracting and transmitting COVID-19 to medically vulnerable populations.

These workers include, but are not limited to, emergency medical service personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, physicians, technicians, therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, students and trainees, direct support professionals, clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities.

Those who also work in congregate living situations like inpatient rehabilitation facilities, nursing home and assisted living facilities, are qualified, according Pennsylvania state health officials.

The site will have the capability to offer 1,000 vaccine doses per day, reports say.

Appointments are necessary and walk-up registration will not be accepted. Those interested in getting vaccinated need to fill out a survey online here.

The site is expected to vaccinate people five days a week through January and February, Monday through Friday between 9 and 4 p.m., county officials said.

Vaccine distribution for this category is the first phase of a five phase nationwide vaccination program, which will expand to the general public over the course of the next few months, CDC officials said.

