Montgomery County Rolls Out $5M Grant Program For Restaurants Bruised By COVID-19

Nicole Acosta
Struggling Montgomery County restaurants can apply for a $10,000 grant through a new program launched last month.
Montgomery County businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic have four days to get some relief.

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners has announced grant program that aims to provide economic stability to food service, having budgeted $5 million in county economic development funds.

Businesses can apply for $10,000 through the new program, announced months after the success of an initial $1 million grant assistance in 2020. The application window for this program will close on Friday, Jan. 8, at noon.

“In order to begin progressing towards a full economic recovery, local governments must continue to provide support to help strengthen the business community in their regions,” said David Zellers Jr., the Director of Commerce for Montgomery County, in an interview with Capital Analytics in May 2020.

The applicants must be “for-profit restaurant, food truck, deli, bakery, brewery, distillery, vineyard, caterer, or other food service for-profit entity with a physical location in Montgomery County, PA, that has been in operation since at least January 1, 2020, and has experienced disruption due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

The funds must be used during the “allowable expense period (Jan. 1, 2021, to March 5, 2021).”

Eligible applicants can apply here.

