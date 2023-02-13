Montco Shopper Buys $150K Lotto Ticket

Philadelphia didn't win big at the Super Bowl, but one area resident received something of a consolation prize.

A shopper at the Giant at 180 Upland Square Drive in Pottstown matched all five white balls drawn in the Saturday, Feb. 11 Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing to win $150,000, said state lotto representatives in a statement.

The store will now receive a $500 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, state spokespeople added.

the winner will not be identified until their prize is claimed and their ticket is validated. Winning players have up to one year from the draw date to claim their prize. Players should always double-check each ticket and should contact their nearest lottery office if they win.

