Legacy Of Pottstown Soldier Lives On With Scholarship Fund

Christian-Michael Keyes, a Pottstown resident and former Pennsylvania Army National Guard member, died on February 11, his loved ones wrote in his obituary. He was 27.

Now, his friends and family members are raising money for a memorial fund in his honor.

Between in-person donations and digital support, the Christian Keyes Memorial Scholarship Trust Fund has raised "just over" $3,000, said his mother Dana Gentile on GoFundMe. The effort aims to ultimately raise $10,000 in total.

"We hope to either establish a scholarship for a high school senior that exemplifies similar qualities and interests as Christian did, or find a way to support the mental health population in his name," his mom said.

According to his obituary, Christian was a 2014 graduate of Owen J. Roberts High School in Pottstown. At 17 years old, Christian enlisted in the state Army National Guard as a Military Intelligence Analyst, loved ones wrote.

While serving, Christian was also studying management information systems at Temple University, his obit continues. His studies and his military career ended in 2018 when he received an honorable medical discharge, family members wrote.

Loved ones said they will remember Christian for his compassion for others, his loyalty to friends and family, his warm personality, and his love of singing.

Christian's personality shined," his mother Dana wrote on GoFundMe. "He was a true light to those that loved him and is missed terribly."

"We would like to do something to remember him and keep his light alive."

Click here to support the Christian Keyes Memorial Scholarship Trust Fund on GoFundMe.com.

