Indoor Dining, Gyms, Theaters Ordered Shut As Part Of New Pennsylvania COVID-19 Restrictions

Gyms, theaters and indoor dining will close under a new set of restrictions taking effect Saturday in Pennsylvania (scroll down for a complete outline).

The new measures will be enforced beginning 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 12, and will be in place until Jan. 4, Gov. Tom Wolf and other state officials said.

Ten-thousand new cases have been reported each day in Pennsylvania for the last eight days, and a record-high of 3,124 deaths reported Wednesday.

Hospitals are severely strained, and Wolf pleaded with residents earlier this week to take precautions to ease the burden.

Even with safety measures in place, COVID makes indoor dining dangerous.



It’s not the fault of restaurant and bar owners or their employees.



These businesses need and deserve help to weather the pandemic.



It’s time for federal leaders to step up and pass the Restaurants Act. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 11, 2020

The new measures are:

No indoor dining

10-person limit on indoor gatherings. Churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other places of congregate worship, excluded, but are strongly encouraged to find alternative methods for worship

50-person limit on outdoor gatherings

All in-person businesses serving the public may only operate at up to 50 percent of the maximum capacity stated on the applicable certificate of occupancy, except as limited by existing orders to a smaller capacity limit

Indoor operations at gyms and fitness facilities are prohibited. Outdoor facilities and outdoor classes can continue, but all participants must wear face masks.

Theaters, concert venues, museums, movie theaters, arcades, casinos, bowling alleys, private clubs, and all other similar entertainment, recreational or social facilities, are closed

Voluntary activities sponsored or approved by a school entity’s governing body or administration are suspended, but these extracurricular activities may be held virtually

All sports at K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and club, travel, recreational, intermural, and intramural sports are paused

Professional or collegiate sports activities may continue, but spectators may not attend

"We know that COVID-19 thrives in places where people gather together,” Wolf said. “Therefore, these mitigation measures target high-risk environments and activities and aim to reduce the spread of this devastating virus."

