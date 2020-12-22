Hell Freezes Over For Brookside Manor Residents Without Heat Days After Fire

Nearly 155 residents of a Montgomery County apartment complex were without heat and hot water as of Tuesday, three days after an underground fire.

The gas line was shut off at Brookside Manor in Lansdale after the 4 p.m. blaze Saturday. The fire broke out in Building No. 9 on Brookside Drive, evacuating four buildings, NorthPennNow reports.

The gas has been out ever since, residents say.

PECO told Eyewitness News Monday night they were waiting on the complex to repair gas lines so they could restore service, but a property spokesperson said they were waiting for PECO.

Service was expected to be restored Tuesday morning, however, residents couldn't help but worry: A similar incident in March 2018 knocked heat to the units for nine days.

"This scenario is playing out exactly the same as last time," resident Jaclyn Scarborough-Raspanti wrote in Facebook group Citizens for the Revitalization of Lansdale.

