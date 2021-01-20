Furniture Manufacturer Brings New Jobs To Montgomery County

Knoll, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of workplace and residential furniture with a longtime presence in the state is in the process of expanding its operations in Montgomery County, officials announced Wednesday.

Knoll, Inc. is relocating from Michigan, and will create at least 138 new, full-time jobs through this project, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a release.

"Knoll’s move and expansion plans demonstrate its continuing commitment to maintaining a presence in our commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said.

“I’m pleased that Knoll has recognized the talent that our workforce has to offer and has chosen to continue its growth in Pennsylvania.”

The company is taking a three-step relocation approach in its expansion effort, which was initiated in 2020 and is continuing through 2021.

They initially relocated their textile team from East Greenville to a new 57,000 square-foot facility in Quakertown. They also relocated a manufacturing line from their Michigan facility to their East Greenville facility. Finally, they are set to relocate and expand their Allentown mixing center facility to a site close to their East Greenville location, officials said.

Knoll expects to grow its mixing center from 300,000 square feet to 500,000 square feet within the next three years.

They received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $425,000 Pennsylvania First grant, $276,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs, and $82,800 in funding for job training, officials said.

Knoll has apparently pledged to invest at least $6.8 million into the expansion and has committed to creating at least 138 jobs and retain an additional 920 jobs over the next three years, the release said.

Knoll works with architects and designers, as well as commercial, education, health care, and government organizations worldwide to create inspired modern interiors.

The company’s portfolio includes open plan and private office furniture, ergonomic and lounge seating, modular storage, textiles, and accessories.

