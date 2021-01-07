DEVELOPING: Tractor Trailer Goes Through Guardrail, Jams Route 422

A tractor trailer crash jammed the westbound side of Route 422 in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon.
The trailer reportedly went through a guardrail and into the eastbound lanes around 2:50 p.m. near mile marker 170 in Lower Pottsgrove, reports say.
The trailer was apparently blocking both sides of the highway, according to initial reports. A sedan may have also been involved, reports show.
The highway was closed between Evergreen Road/Rupert Road and Armand Hammer Boulevard/Industrial Highway, 511PA reports.
Local police said only that the crash was under investigation as of 3:15 p.m.
Pennsylvania State Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.
