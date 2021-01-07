DEVELOPING: Tractor Trailer Goes Through Guardrail, Jams Route 422

A tractor trailer crash jammed the westbound side of Route 422 in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon.

The trailer reportedly went through a guardrail and into the eastbound lanes around 2:50 p.m. near mile marker 170 in Lower Pottsgrove, reports say.

The trailer was apparently blocking both sides of the highway, according to initial reports. A sedan may have also been involved, reports show.

The highway was closed between Evergreen Road/Rupert Road and Armand Hammer Boulevard/Industrial Highway, 511PA reports.

UPDATE: Crash on US 422 eastbound between Armand Hammer Blvd/Industrial Hwy and Evergreen Rd/Rupert Rd. There is a shoulder closed. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) January 7, 2021

Local police said only that the crash was under investigation as of 3:15 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

