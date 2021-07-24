Contact Us
DEVELOPING: Firefighter Killed, First Responders Injured By Suspected Drunk Driver On I-76

Jon Craig
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: NBC10

A firefighter was killed and several other first responders injured after being struck by a drunk driver on Interstate 76 in Lower Merion early Saturday morning, police reports say.

Three firefighters from Belmont Hills Fire Company and a Pennsylvania State Trooper were apparently struck by the drunk driver speeding in the shoulder of the Schuylkill Expressway westbound around 3:15, a.m., NBC10 reports.

All lanes were closed in both directions for about six hours, reports said. 

An injured firefighter and medic were airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, reports said. The PA trooper was taken to Paoli Hospital.

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, state police said.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates

