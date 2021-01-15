Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Montgomery County Democrat Tests Positive

Cecilia Levine
Matt Bradford
Matt Bradford Photo Credit: Rep. Matt Bradford

Yet another member of the Pennsylvania General Assembly has tested positive for COVID-19.

This time, it's Montgomery County Democrat Matt Bradford, the Democratic Appropriations Committee Chair.

He is the second member of his caucus to test positive this week.

Bradford -- who was at the U.S. Capitol this week for the re-organized 2021-22 legislative session -- said he believes he contracted the virus from a family member, who became symptomatic and was tested Tuesday.

"I was tested on Wednesday, and late today my test came back positive. Myself and members of my family will continue self-isolating at home, he said.

"We sincerely appreciate all of the well wishes!"

Rep. Patty Kim (D-Harrisburg) also announced she tested positive.

