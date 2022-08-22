Beloved Norristown Area High School Student Dies Suddenly At 16

A beloved high school student in the Philadelphia suburbs died unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 18. He was 16.

Quentin Watson was an upcoming junior at Norristown Area High School, where he was known for playing basketball, the school district said.

"On Thursday we lost a member of our NAHS Athletics community, Quentin Watson (Class of 2024)," the school athletics department wrote on Facebook.

"From the entire Athletics program, we would also like to send our condolences to Quentin's family, friends, teammates, coaches and teachers."

He is also remembered for his laugh and dancing abilities, according to a GoFundMe launched for his funeral expenses.

"Quentin died from unknown medical causes," reads the fundraiser, launched by Crystal Yates and Doshmere Falana. "He fought so hard but it was time for him to rest."

Nearly $14,000 had been raised on the fundraiser as of Monday, Aug. 22.

As news of the teen's death broke, tributes poured in on Facebook.

"Quentin was a kind, sweet kid," Alisha Grossman wrote.

"He came into class every day, gave me a hug, and asked how I was doing. He was nice and always went out of his way to include everyone."

Memorial services have not been made public.

