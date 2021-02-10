Authorities Release ID Of Samurai-Sword Wielding Man Shot, Killed By Police In Pennsylvania

Authorities have identified a sword-wielding man shot and killed by police Tuesday night as a 27-year-old Pennsburg man.

Upper Perk police officers responded to 8th Street and Long Alley after one of Trey Bartholomew's family members called 9-1-1 reporting a man armed with a sword threatening to harm others around 7:40 p.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

A responding officer who arrived with his vehicle lights and sirens activated was charged at by Bartholomew, who was wielding a samurai-type sword, Steele said.

Neighbors reported hearing three shots, and the man was struck, according to the DA.

Police officers immediately rendered first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

A sword was recovered by Bartholomew's body

Per protocol for officer-involved shootings in the county, Montgomery County Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the shooting. The names of the police officers involved are not being released at this time.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

