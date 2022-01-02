Aerial Video Tracks Carjacker's Philly Pursuit, Arrest After Stealing Car During NJ Test Drive

Aerial footage captured by NBC10 shows a man in a carjacked SUV leading a police pursuit through Philadelphia, after stealing a vehicle during a test drive in New Jersey.

Trouble began last Thursday when the 41-year-old suspect is believed to have forced a car salesman out of a 2022 Kia Sorento during the test drive in Cherry Hill, police said during a press conference. The stolen car was spotted speeding through a North Philadelphia neighborhood on Monday night.

The suspect had threatened to shoot if the salesperson did not get out of the car, and fled from police on the 1800 block of Germantown Avenue, according to police.

During the chase, the suspect rear-ended a Lexus near the intersection of Adams Avenue and Crescentville Road in Olney, then forced the driver to lay in the street as he hopped behind the wheel and drove away, police said.

The police pursuit ended on the 1700 block of Tabor Road when the suspect slammed the Lexus into two vehicles -- an oncoming car and a parked vehicle, police said in a statement.

The suspect tried to run away but police wrestled him into custody, as seen in the video taken by SkyForce10.

The woman who was driving the Lexus, identified the carjacker after she was cleared by EMS, according to the police.

"This appears to be a very, very dangerous individual," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "Not only did he crash into this Lexus and then pulled the driver out forcefully, throw her to the ground."

The unnamed 30-year-old suspect remains in Philadelphia police custody. Although he has not been charged for the New Jersey car dealership theft, New Jersey authorities are aiding in the investigation, according to Philadelphia police.

