Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

Adam Sandler Showered With Birthday Wishes As He Films New Netflix Movie In Philly

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The 55-year-old actor and comedian was met by a group of La Salle University students singing happy birthday outside of Tom Gola Arena as he shot a scene for his new movie, "Hustle."
The 55-year-old actor and comedian was met by a group of La Salle University students singing happy birthday outside of Tom Gola Arena as he shot a scene for his new movie, "Hustle." Photo Credit: @AdamSandler/TWITTER

As Adam Sandler arrived in the Philadelphia area on Thursday to film his latest Netflix film, he was showered with surprising birthday greetings.

The 55-year-old actor and comedian was met by a group of La Salle University students singing happy birthday outside of Tom Gola Arena as he shot a scene for his new movie, "Hustle."

Inside the arena, Sandler was also greeted with a traditional birthday cake.

Sandler turned also turned to Twitter to thank Collegeville Italian Bakery for arranging celebratory signs in his name.

Sandler is reportedly teaming with Lebron James on the basketball-themed film involving the NBA, Collider says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.