Adam Sandler Showered With Birthday Wishes As He Films New Netflix Movie In Philly

As Adam Sandler arrived in the Philadelphia area on Thursday to film his latest Netflix film, he was showered with surprising birthday greetings.

The 55-year-old actor and comedian was met by a group of La Salle University students singing happy birthday outside of Tom Gola Arena as he shot a scene for his new movie, "Hustle."

Inside the arena, Sandler was also greeted with a traditional birthday cake.

Adam Sandler blowing out the candles on his birthday cake inside legendary Tom Gola Arena pic.twitter.com/QaH24vHtSV — Olney Fans (@TheGolaStandard) September 9, 2021

Sandler turned also turned to Twitter to thank Collegeville Italian Bakery for arranging celebratory signs in his name.

Thank you guys pic.twitter.com/7pJf5NbM1x — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 9, 2021

Happy birthday, Adam Sandler! We are so happy you like your sign! 🎉 Wishing you an amazing year ahead! “We’re more than a bakery!” Posted by Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana on Thursday, September 9, 2021

Sandler is reportedly teaming with Lebron James on the basketball-themed film involving the NBA, Collider says.

