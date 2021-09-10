Adam Sandler Showered With Birthday Wishes As He Films New Netflix Movie In Philly

As Adam Sandler arrived in the Philadelphia area on Thursday to film his latest Netflix film, he was showered with surprising birthday greetings.
The 55-year-old actor and comedian was met by a group of La Salle University students singing happy birthday outside of Tom Gola Arena as he shot a scene for his new movie, "Hustle."
Inside the arena, Sandler was also greeted with a traditional birthday cake.
Sandler turned also turned to Twitter to thank Collegeville Italian Bakery for arranging celebratory signs in his name.
Sandler is reportedly teaming with Lebron James on the basketball-themed film involving the NBA, Collider says.
