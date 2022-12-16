Viral TikTok Captures Moment Spirit Of Late Police Officer Visits Baby, Montco Mom Says

Ryan Allen has been keeping a close on the family he left behind.

The Hatboro officer died last April of a brain injury resulting from an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

But his wife, Whitney Allen, believes his spirit is around.

Whitney captured what she believes was her late husband visiting their baby Leo in a video that she posted to TikTok, garnering more than 8 million views.

"I was cleaning up the kitchen after putting the baby down and the monitor was on the counter," she told Daily Voice.

"Something caught my eye... I saw this 'glow' around Leo, who had been fussing and crying right before... It looked like it had a million stars in it, and it appeared like a hand and fingers touching Leo," Whitney said.

The video shows baby monitor footage of the Ryans' youngest son and what appears to be a mysterious blue orb floating around his head.

Whatever it was appeared to be soothing the baby, she continued.

"He looked safe and comforted, and I did get emotional, thinking and hoping it was my late husband, Ryan," Whitney told Daily Voice.

Her TikTok followers agreed.

"I'm telling you right now, that is your husband," wrote one commenter. "He is his guardian angel now. Your son is divinely protected!"

"That's amazing!" wrote another. "He is definitely with you both."

"As a K9 officer in life, it would be like [Ryan] to protect his children even in death," Whitney reasoned.

"It was magical, something I can't explain and haven't seen before. Obviously, I'll never know for certain, but I hope it was Ryan."

