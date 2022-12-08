It's Lit! MontCo Family Keeps Christmas Display Going Strong For 40th Year

For the 40th year running, one Montgomery County family is decking the halls this season.

The Drelicks of Harleysville were fresh off a four-game winning streak on Family Feud when they launched their 2022 Christmas display on Black Friday, the family announced on its Facebook page.

Well-known to neighbors and passersby, the family tradition dates back to 1983, Jospeh Drelick tells Daily Voice.

"I was 13. My parents went out to a Christmas party and I went outside and put up a set of lights and some old Christmas bells," he said.

"We grew from there, more lights every year," including a handmade North Pole castle built by Joseph's father in 1990, and by that time, the community had started to take notice.

"People were getting out of their cars," Joseph says. "My dad wanted to give them something to do so he decided to put a push button in one of the windows. You would push the button and Santa wished you a merry Christmas."

A tradition was born, and now, in its 40th year, the Drelick family Christmas light display boasts 35,000 lights with 33 interactive push buttons. Joseph said most visitors stop by on weekends or during warm weather, but that the lights are on and open each night of the season.

Each interactive button is linked to a holiday-themed display — in addition to Santa's castle, guests can visit a church, a gingerbread house, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, or Ebeneezer Scrooge. There are even Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies displays, Joseph says.

Of special interest is the snowflake light array on the roof of the home, Joseph says. With the push of a button, thousands of lights come to life.

"It makes us one of the most unique houses in the country," he quips.

In all, the setup takes the Drelicks about two months to prepare, weather permitting.

"As you can imagine it's quite a process," Joseph admits. "Everyone in the family helps — my wife Tracey, my two kids, Jordynn and Jake. Even my dad, who is 86 years old, still comes and helps out."

Returning guests can look forward to an all-new feature including pictures of and information about the Drelick display over its 40-year history.

It's a labor of love, but well worth the hassle for the Drelick family.

"We enjoy bringing the lights to the community. We know what it means to people," Joseph says.

"We love the fact that what we do in our front yard brings so much happiness to so many people. It's what Christmas is all about!"

And while Joseph says he's not sure how long he and the family will keep doing the display, they have no plans to stop anytime soon.

"Not really sure how far it will go, but 50 [years] is a nice number," he tells Daily Voice. "Half a century of Christmas lights!"

Visit the Drelick family's Christmas light display all season long at 1800 Dutchmans Circle in Harleysville, Montgomery County.

