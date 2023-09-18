Montco Wawa Sells Winning Lotto Ticket

The lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball pulled in the Saturday, Sept. 16 drawing, officials said.

Without opting for the additional $1 PowerPlay option, the winning ticket would have only been worth $50,000, Lottery representatives noted.

The 535 Horsham Road Wawa in Horsham will receive a $500 bonus check for selling the winning ticket, they added.

Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes, and winning tickets should be signed on the back and stored in a safe place.

More than 72,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery players won prizes of some amount in the Saturday drawing, and every player is encouraged to double-check their ticket every time.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

