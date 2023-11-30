Man Sitting In Hatfield Home Shot, No Suspects Found: Police

It happened on Forest Hills Drive just after 8 p.m., township police said.

The victim was hit by a single shot fired from outside and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Lansdale Jefferson Hospital, authorities said. He has since been discharged.

Investigators said they found "ballistic evidence" inside the home and in a wooded area between Forest Hills Drive and Moyer Road. There is "no active threat to the community at this time," they added.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning, Nov. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hatfield police at 215-855-0903 or contact policetips@hatfield.org.

