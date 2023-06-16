Montco Man Filmed Himself Sexually Assaulting Teen: DA

Joshua Warner, 24, was arrested at his Elkins Park home on Thursday, June 15, said Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry's Office in a release.

Prosecutors said Warner met the teen on the messaging app Discord and later "arranged a meeting" where he assaulted her. Further investigation revealed evidence that the 24-year-old had recorded the crime and saved the footage to his cell phone, according to authorities.

“These charges show the opportunities social media presents to predators who hide online under the cover of anonymity,” AG Henry said.

As if the sexual assault of a child is not horrific enough, this defendant chose to film the crimes. My office will continue to find and prosecute those who prey upon children.”

Warner was arraigned in a Montgomery County court on Friday, June 16 where his bail was set at $250,000, legal records show. He is due back before a judge on June 29 for a preliminary hearing.

