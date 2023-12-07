Overcast 40°

West Conshy Interstate Shooting Under Investigation

A road rage incident in West Conshohocken ended in gunfire Thursday morning, Dec. 7, troopers announced. 

<p>The I-476 northbound onramp from Matsonford Road in West Conshohocken.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
The victim was exiting onto the I-476 northbound ramp when three bullets hit the passenger side of his car around 9:45 a.m., according to state police. No injuries were reported. 

The driver told troopers he had been involved in an on-road altercation with the suspected shooter shortly before. 

Investigators believe the suspect fled west on I-76 in a white Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows and Pennsylvania tags. He is described as a black man between 35 and 40 with a "portly" body type, short hair, and "age spots" on his face. 

The investigation is ongoing, troopers added. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP's Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-452-5280.

