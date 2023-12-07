The victim was exiting onto the I-476 northbound ramp when three bullets hit the passenger side of his car around 9:45 a.m., according to state police. No injuries were reported.

The driver told troopers he had been involved in an on-road altercation with the suspected shooter shortly before.

Investigators believe the suspect fled west on I-76 in a white Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows and Pennsylvania tags. He is described as a black man between 35 and 40 with a "portly" body type, short hair, and "age spots" on his face.

The investigation is ongoing, troopers added.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP's Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-452-5280.

