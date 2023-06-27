Montco Driver, 18, Dies In Crash: Police

It happened around 7:15 a.m., Franconia Township police wrote in a release. The driver of a Ford sedan was on Schoolhouse Road near the corner with Halteman Road when he left the roadway and struck the tree, the department said.

A passing driver and a nearby state trooper both stopped to assist and were able to remove the teen from the wreck "before the car caught fire," police said.

The 18-year-old, of Franconia, was taken to Grand View Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the department. Police did not report his name.

A stretch of Schoolhouse Road remained closed until around 9 a.m. Monday as firefighters put out the blaze and first responders worked the scene, authorities added.

The crash is under investigation by Franconia police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.