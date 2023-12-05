Missing Philly Teen May Be En Route To Atlantic City, Authorities Say

Kent Johnson, 17, was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, the department said. He was leaving his home on the 2000 block of South Hutchinson Street and said he was going to the library, according to police.

Officials said he may be with his girlfriend, whose name was not available Tuesday evening. He is also known to frequent the Atlantic City, New Jersey area, they added.

Johnson is 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Police believe he was wearing a black hoodie with dark blue pants and carrying a black jacket.

Anyone with information should call PPD's South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911.

