Mostly Cloudy 56°

SHARE

Meth, $4K In Cash Found On Fleeing Philadelphia Driver After Pursuit-Crash In Radnor: Cops

A high-speed chase in I-476 in Radnor Township ended in a car crash and an arrest on Monday, Oct. 30, according to authorities. 

<p>Lechan Meyer</p>

Lechan Meyer

 Photo Credit: FacebookRadnor Twp. Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Police say they tried to pull over 35-year-old Lechan Meyer on the 600 block of East Lancaster Avenue when he fled onto I-476. 

A chase ensued "at a high rate of speed" and officers said Meyer continued to ignore their signals to pull over. Radnor police last saw his car exiting the highway and crashing, the department said. 

Meyer was taken into custody by assisting Haverford Police, who said they found an extensive stash of drugs in the 35-year-old's car. Items seized included: 

  • A large bag of suspected methamphetamine
  • 28 individually wrapped bags of suspected crack cocaine
  • 44 pills of ecstasy
  • An undescribed quantity of Xanax
  • $4,000 cash

Radnor police claim Meyer admitted to ingesting some of the drugs during the chase. He was taken to Bryn Mawr Hospital for treatment before being turned back over to authorities. 

Meyer, of Philadelphia, is charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, fleeing police, and related counts, RTPD said. Court records for his case were not available on the state website on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 4. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE