Meth, $4K In Cash Found On Fleeing Philadelphia Driver After Pursuit-Crash In Radnor: Cops

Police say they tried to pull over 35-year-old Lechan Meyer on the 600 block of East Lancaster Avenue when he fled onto I-476.

A chase ensued "at a high rate of speed" and officers said Meyer continued to ignore their signals to pull over. Radnor police last saw his car exiting the highway and crashing, the department said.

Meyer was taken into custody by assisting Haverford Police, who said they found an extensive stash of drugs in the 35-year-old's car. Items seized included:

A large bag of suspected methamphetamine

28 individually wrapped bags of suspected crack cocaine

44 pills of ecstasy

An undescribed quantity of Xanax

$4,000 cash

Radnor police claim Meyer admitted to ingesting some of the drugs during the chase. He was taken to Bryn Mawr Hospital for treatment before being turned back over to authorities.

Meyer, of Philadelphia, is charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, fleeing police, and related counts, RTPD said. Court records for his case were not available on the state website on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 4.

