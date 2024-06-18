Mostly Cloudy 89°

'Medical Emergency' Caused Driver To Hit, Kill Norristown Pedestrian: Officials

A pedestrian died on Tuesday afternoon, June 18 after being struck by a driver in Norristown, police say. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Norristown police
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

The victim was hit at West Main and Stanbridge streets just before noon and pronounced dead at the hospital an hour later, said city officials. Authorities did not report his name. 

Investigators believe the driver, "an elderly male," suffered a medical emergency before striking the pedestrian on the West Main Street crosswalk. The driver stayed at the scene and was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said. 

City police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau are investigating. 

