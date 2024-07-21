Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Killed In Philadelphia: Police

Multiple shooters are sought following the nonuple shooting in the 1200 block of North Alden Street around 2 a.m., police explained in the release.

Officers learned of the shooting within 2 minutes, responding to a report of a person with a gun and a report of a shooting on Alden Street. They arrived to find the nine victims. Their conditions are as follows:

A 33-year-old Black man was pronounced deceased on scene by Medics at at 2:12 a.m.

A 23-year-old Black man was shot twice in the chest, twice in the right leg, and once in the stomach. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:14 a.m.

A 29-year-old Black man was shot once in the abdomen, was taken by PPD RPC to Presbyterian Medical Center, and pronounced dead at 3:08 a.m.

A 28-year-old Black man shot once in the left foot, was taken to Presbyterian by private vehicle and is in stable condition.

A 28-year-old Black man shot once in the right thigh, was taken to Presbyterian by private vehicle and is in stable condition.

A 26-year-old Black woman was shot once in the right buttock, was taken to Presbyterian by PPD RPC, and is in stable condition.

A 27-year-old Black man, shot once in the left leg and sustained a graze wound to the head, was taken to Presbyterian by PPD RPC and is in stable condition.

A 28-year-old Black man, shot once in the right shoulder, once in the left shoulder, once in the right knee, and once in the abdomen, was taken to Lankenau Hospital by private vehicle and is in stable condition.

A 30-year-old Black male, shot twice in the left thigh, was taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania by private vehicle and is in stable condition.

PPD said the following about the preliminary investigation:

"Preliminary information indicates an exchange of gunfire between multiple parties resulting in a nonuple shooting and triple homicide. Multiple calibers of FCCs were recovered which is consistent with an exchange of gunfire between individuals on location."

The scene remained held at 9:20 a.m. as the investigation continued.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information to contact PPD’s anonymous tip line (call or text) at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

