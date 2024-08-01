Partly Cloudy 96°

Masked Burglars Tried To Enter Montco Home, Authorities Say

Three men attempted to burglarize a Lower Moreland residence in broad daylight last month, township police said in a release on Wednesday, July 31. 

Suspect photo

Suspect photo

 Photo Credit: Lower Moreland Township Police Department
Mac Bullock
One suspect broke a fence lock and forced his way into the backyard of a home near Pine and Byberry roads on July 5, according to investigators. The second suspect, who was wearing a surgical mask and a hat, knocked on the front door of the home. 

The trio tried to get inside through a sliding glass door at the rear of the house but fled when they saw someone inside, police added. They reportedly left the area in a gray minivan. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Corporal Daniel at 215-947-3132 or submit a tip through Crimewatch

