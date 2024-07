The "John Doe" was struck by the Amtrak along the tracks at Harbison Avenue and Bridge Street in Mayfair at 9:43 p.m. on July 13, PPD detailed in the release.

The striking train, Engine 52, had been heading south, according to the police. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 10:13 p.m.

Additional information was unavailable at the time of publishing. Check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.