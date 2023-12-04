Man Killed, Woman Hurt In Early Morning Shooting At Philadelphia Home: PD

Authorities responded to a residence on the 7300 block of Sommers Road around 12:45 a.m., the department said.

They arrived to find a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and right arm, according to officials. He was taken to Einstein Hospital and later died from his injuries, authorities said.

His name was not reported.

A 45-year-old woman was shot once in the left high and also taken to Einstein, where she was placed in stable condition, police added.

No weapons were recovered from the scene and no arrests had been made as of late Monday morning, PPD said.

