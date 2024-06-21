A Few Clouds 92°

Man In Wheelchair Badly Hurt In Hit-Run Crash In Philadelphia, Police Say

A man in a wheelchair was badly hurt after being hit by a runaway driver early Friday, June 21, Philadelphia police say. 

Vine and Franklin streets in Center City; Philadelphia PD

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
The victim was struck near Vine and Franklin streets minutes after midnight, authorities said in a release. The striking vehicle was westbound from the Vine Street bridge when it hit the victim in the middle of the roadway, according to investigators. 

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition and no arrest had been made as of Friday afternoon, police said. 

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call PPD at 215-685-3181 or at 215-686-8477. 

