Man In Wheelchair Badly Hurt In Hit-Run Crash In Philadelphia, Police Say

The victim was struck near Vine and Franklin streets minutes after midnight, authorities said in a release. The striking vehicle was westbound from the Vine Street bridge when it hit the victim in the middle of the roadway, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition and no arrest had been made as of Friday afternoon, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call PPD at 215-685-3181 or at 215-686-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.