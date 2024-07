The blaze happened above a vacant barber shop on the 1900 block of South 22nd Street around 9 a.m., authorities wrote in a release. The home was "engulfed in flames" when first responders arrived.

The 63-year-old victim was taken to the Hospital of the University of Philadelphia on Cedar Avenue in critical condition, police said. The Fire Marshal was called to the scene, they added.

