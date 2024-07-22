Morales Salazar, her mother, and her 13-year-old sister were all struck on North Front Street at the intersection with Wyoming Avenue around 9 p.m., city police said previously.

The mother and 13-year-old sustained injuries to their feet and ankles and were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, while 22-month-old Madison was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where she died, PPD said.

The 28-year-old driver remained at the scene, they added.

On GoFundMe, Morales Salazar's loved ones said they raising money for her funeral expenses. As of Monday, Jul 22, the effort has raised nearly $4,000.

Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.