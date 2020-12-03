These Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Montgomery County

Niche.com has released its latest rankings of best places to live in Pennsylvania as well as Montgomery County.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

According to the list, the top three spots in Montgomery County are Penn Wynne, Ardmore and Narberth.

Penn Wynne was also ranked as having the best public schools with Narberth ranking second and Ardmore third.

Here are the other top places to live in Montgomery County, according to Niche.com.

4. Blue Bell

5. King of Prussia

6. West Conshohocken

7. Jenkintown

8. Plymouth Meeting

9. Conshohocken

10. Collegeville

11. Montgomeryville

12. Wyndmoor

13. Upper Providence Township

14. Lower Moreland Township

15. Glenside

16. Fort Washington

17. Spring House

18. North Wales

19. Audubon

20. Flourtown

