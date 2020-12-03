Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Montgomery, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Montgomery, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
Lifestyle

These Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Montgomery County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Narbeth Municipal Building
Narbeth Municipal Building Photo Credit: Google Maps

Niche.com has released its latest rankings of best places to live in Pennsylvania as well as Montgomery County.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

According to the list, the top three spots in Montgomery County are Penn Wynne, Ardmore and Narberth.

Penn Wynne was also ranked as having the best public schools with Narberth ranking second and Ardmore third.

Here are the other top places to live in Montgomery County, according to Niche.com.

  • 4. Blue Bell
  • 5. King of Prussia
  • 6. West Conshohocken
  • 7. Jenkintown
  • 8. Plymouth Meeting
  • 9. Conshohocken
  • 10. Collegeville
  • 11. Montgomeryville
  • 12. Wyndmoor
  • 13. Upper Providence Township
  • 14. Lower Moreland Township
  • 15. Glenside
  • 16. Fort Washington
  • 17. Spring House
  • 18. North Wales
  • 19. Audubon
  • 20. Flourtown

Click here for the full list.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.