Most Popular Pizzerias In Montgomery County

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are 10 places you can try today in Montgomery County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up pies we think you'll love.

And yes, they're all open for takeout or pick-up orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

1. The Pizza Box, 43 Limekiln Pike, Glenside

The Pizza Box in Glenside is known for its gourmet “Hollywood Pizzas” —unconventional pies named for famous stars. The Al Pacino, for example, is topped with lasagna. The eatery’s second location can be found in Ambler.

2. Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana, 3846 Ridge Pike, Collegeville

Serving as a pizzeria, bakery and sandwich shop all rolled into one, Collegeville Italian Bakery boasts a massive menu, earning it a 4.7/5-star Google rating. Try one of the eatery’s wood-fired pies, like the Crispino, which is topped with broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers, crumbled sausage and fiore di lattelt.

3. Gennaro's II - Chicago Style Pizza, 1610 W Main St. #102, Collegeville

Gennaro’s is all about technique when it comes to the eatery’s numerous pie styles. Sure, Chicago style pie is the star of the show, but the menu also features several stuffed pizzas, NY style pizzas, gourmet pizzas and artisan specialty pan pizzas. Good luck choosing just one!

4. Via Veneto Pizza, 2688 Dekalb Pike, Norristown

First opening its doors in 1973, Via Veneto has become a Montgomery County staple serving hot sandwiches, calzones, pasta, and of course, numerous pizza varieties. From Sicilian to Neapolitan and classic tomato pie, it just doesn’t get any more authentic.

5. Tosco Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 2908 W Main St., Eagleville

Finally, Tosco Pizza in Eagleville has developed a stellar reputation for its one-of-a-kind brick oven pies crafted with gourmet ingredients. Popular options are the Popeye’s Pizza (white pizza with fresh garlic, spices, spinach, tomatoes, ricotta and mozzarella) and the Boardwalk Pizza (provolone on bottom topped with red sauce).

