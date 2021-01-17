Most Popular Hiking Trails In Eastern Pennsylvania, According to Yelp

Looking for some new trails to uncover?

Daily Voice has curated a list of top-rated hiking trails in Eastern Pennsylvania.

Whether you want to enjoy the fresh air for a few minutes or hike over the tallest hills, there will surely be a park on this list that peaks your interest (see what we did there?).

All of the locations below follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and promote facial coverings and social distancing.

Here are six of the best hiking trails open now according to Yelp:

1) The Pinnacle: 398-450 Reservoir Rd. Hamburg (Berks County)

This 10-mile trail sits at a local high point on the Blue Mountain Ridge of the Appalachian Mountains. It surely lives up to its reputation as "the best view in Pennsylvania."

2) Peace Valley Park: 230 Creek Rd, Doylestown (Bucks County)

This park has no shortage of picnic tables and fields allowing groups of all sizes to maintain a proper distance and enjoy the calming lake views.

Peace Valley Park, 230 Creek Road, Doylestown, PA @Alainaa_christine Instagram

3) Rolling Hill Park: 1301 Rose Glen Rd, Gladwyne (Montgomery County)

This large trail is known for being pup-friendly and has its own dog park! Hikers are allowed to let them roam leash-free so be on the lookout for little paw prints.

Rolling Hill Park, 1301 Rose Glen Road, Gladwyne, PA @Laurencrocitto Instagram

4) Boulder Field: Hickory Run State Park Lake Harmony (Monroe County)

This unique structure isn't your typical frolic through the woods. Simply put, it is a field of rocks so only those with the best balance and strongest ankles may be able to tackle these boulders.

Boulder Field, Hickory Run State Park Lake Harmony, PA @Travelwithus_cj Instagram

5) Wissahickon Valley Trail: Valley Green Rd, Philadelphia (Philadelphia County)

This park is for hikers of all fitness levels. With nearly 20 miles of trails, there a lot of ground to be explored not far from the bustling city. Parkgoers are known to view the historical native landmarks while enjoying the calming atmosphere.

Wissahickon Valley Trail, Valley Green Road, Philadelphia, PA @Alsoaaaadam Instagram

6) Ridley Creek State Park: 1023 Sycamore Mills Rd, Media (Delaware County)

This park has paved trails that allow for all types of transportation means, such as, but not limited to walking, running, biking, and jogging. There is no shortage of waterfalls, fountains, and creeks to enjoy.

Ridley Creek State Park, 1023 Sycamore Mills Road, Media, PA @Luisphilly Instagram

