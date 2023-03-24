Contact Us
MontCo Native Stuns On NBC's 'The Voice'

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
NariYella wows on NBC's "The Voice."
NariYella wows on NBC's "The Voice." Photo Credit: Casey Durkin for NBC

A Montgomery County native is turning heads and chairs for a jaw-dropping performance on NBC's "The Voice."

NariYella, 20, of Elkins Park, belted out her rendition of "One Night Only" from "Dreamgirls."

By the end of the song, all four judges had turned their chairs around.

NariYella said she's been singing since she learned to speak, and has been taking singing seriously. 

"You were so comfortable up there," said Niall Horan. "It felt like you've been doing it for years and years and years."

Blake Shelton called the vocalist's voice "shocking."

Chance The Rapper said her skill level was beyond her years.

Click here to watch the full performance.

